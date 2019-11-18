Iannacone, Rocco A. "Rocky", - 89, Iannocone, Rocco A. "Rocky", Age 89, passed on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marion Iannacone (2000). Loving brother of the late siblings Marie Ricci (Joseph), Lillian Crivaro (Andrew), Anna Corma (Anthony), and Susan Verrecchia (Michael). He is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Rocco served in the Air Force during the Korean War, 1951-1953. Relatives and friends are invited to the services at 11:00 am on November 20, 2019 at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May NJ 08204; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am 11am. A graveside services will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Load entries