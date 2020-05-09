Iannozzi, William M., - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, first wife Akemi, siblings Robert, Thomas, and Carmella E., children Geraldine Powell (Warren), Michell Ragusa (Charles), 3 stepchildren, and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald. Born April 13, 1944, son of the late William and Carmella H (Cardamone) Iannozzi, Bill was a 1962 graduate of St. Matthew's High School, Conshohocken, PA. Soon after high school, Bill enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was sent to Parris Island, SC, where he completed boot camp with the rank of PFC. He served 2 tours in the area of Chu Lia, Vietnam, during the early 60s and obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant, plus various decorations. He loved being a marine, and was very proud to serve his country. Following his return from the war, Bill resumed his trade as a plumber. He enjoyed his job and retired at 74. Bill was also very musically inclined; he played several instruments, and sang in the choir at his church, OLPH in Galloway. Bill was a 15-year member of the Marine Corps League, Cape Atlantic Detachment #194. Once a Marine, Always a Marine. Semper Fi. Bill will be remembered as a man with a big heart, not only for family and friends, but for all.
