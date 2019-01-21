Iantorno, Giovanni Antonio, - 84, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully January 17, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees, NJ. He was born in Montalto Uffugo, Italy, and immigrated to America in 1959. John was a self-employed general contractor since 1964 and built many homes in Hammonton, including assisting in the building of St. Joseph Church. John enjoyed socializing with everyone he met and loved to travel, especially to Italy to visit with family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Carmine and Rosaria. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ida (nee Sena), and children Rose M. Lipford (James), Carmen Iantorno, and Joanne Iantorno (Thomas Palm). Also surviving are his brother Eraldo Iantorno, and sister Elena Folino, of Italy. Loving grandfather of James Lipford, Remi Nicole Ihemesie, Ian Lipford and Joseph Palm. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 5:00pm 6:30pm with services at 6:30 pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Burial will be private. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 265 S. Route 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043
