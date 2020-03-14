Iapalucci, Alfred G. Sr., - 98, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away peacefully at home, March 12, 2020. Born at home in Camden, NJ on March 23, 1921, he was the youngest and last surviving of ten children of the late Pasquale and Maria (Grassi), originally from Italy. He worked in a shipyard as a welder, joined the Navy and served as a metal smith from August 1943 to December 1945. He was assigned to the USS Ullman DD 687 and was instrumental in keeping her afloat after a collision occurred during training maneuvers between two ships. After repairs in California, he rode that ship to Japan. He was the owner of A&J Mobile Home Court Inc. Predeceased by his beloved grandchildren: Casey Gazzara, USA Cpt. John Tinsley, Nicholas Gazzara III, and Nicole Novicke. Dear Father to Alfred Jr. (Cindy) of Rio Grande, James (Nancy) of West Cape May, Debra Tinsley (John) of Jacksonville, FL, Lynda Gazzara of Buena, Lisa Iapalucci of Hammonton, and son in law Nick Gazzara of Buena. Loving Grandfather to Andrea Rosalie, Bianca, Jamie, Nina, Jimmy, Paul, AJ, Christopher, Kristyn; and eight Great-Grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am. Burial in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
