Idler, Lillian M., - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this life on June 12, 2018. She is survived by her husband, Herman Idler; sister Nancy Inversa. Son's Charles Wallace, William Wallace; two grandsons, William Wallace and Jeremy Wallace; two granddaughters, Courtney Wallace and Taylor Wallace and four great grandchildren. She was a retired Vice President at the Atlantic Financial Federal Savings Bank in Philadelphia, PA. A memorial service will be held on July 17th, Tuesday at 2 pm at Somers Place, 199 Steelmanville Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be sent to: Adams-Perfect.com.
