Ieropoli, Dominic, Sr., - 96, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. Born in Richland, NJ. Son of Nicola and Irene (nee Fusco) Ieropoli he was a lifelong South Jersey resident. He formerly worked at the Tropicana in Atlantic City as a slot attendant. Mr. Ieropoli served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was predeceased by his wife Gloria Ieropoli, and his daughter Donna Hannon. Mr. Ieropoli is survived by his son, Dominic Ieropoli, Jr. and his wife Sandy; six grandchildren, Debra Mascioli (Sam), Robert Ieropoli (Jo), Dominic Ieropoli (Rachael), John Hannon III (Laura), Beverly Deptula (Christopher); Michelle Hannon, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

