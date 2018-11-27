Igoe, Margaret (nee Green), - 92, of North Cape May, formerly of Philadelphia and Secane, PA, passed away at Wiley Christian Community Home in Marlton on November 23, 2018. She was 92 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Igoe. Devoted mother of Theodore Shearer (Margaret). Loving grandmother of David Shearer (Laura) and Kathryn McHale (Peter). Cherished great grandmother of Colin, Emma, Emily, and Ryan. Dear sister of Nan Terifay and sister in law of Sue Jenkins. She was predeceased by her siblings William Green, Catherine Roche, Pat Green, John Green, and John McFadden. Peggy was a proud graduate of Hallahan High School, class of '44. She worked for 35 years for the Army Corp of Engineers, personnel department. She was the first female in the districts history to be presented the Commander's Award for Civilian Service. Peggy served on Lower Township's Zoning Board. She was a member of the St. John Neumann Parish, Christ Child Society and Altar and Rosary Society. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main St., on Friday, November 30th, from 9 am 10 am. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family would appreciate donations in her memory be made to Cape May County Dept. of Aging and Disability Services, Meals on Wheels, 4005 Rte 9 S, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
