Impaglizo, Michael Carmen, - 76, of Palermo, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa he had lived in Ocean City for many years before moving to Palermo 33 years ago. He was a graduate of Ocean City High School class of 1962. After graduation he joined the United States Navy on June 18, 1962 serving during the Vietnam War and received his Honorable Discharge on August 17, 1966. Mr. Impaglizo had been a Fire Fighter for the City of Ocean City from June 1970 until his retirement on December 1, 1994. After retiring from Ocean City, Mike worked at Vaughan's Farm and Garden Center in Marmora for the past 25 years. Surviving are his wife of 47 years Virginia (nee Behl) Impaglizo, his children: Lisa (David) Mason and Paul Impaglizo. Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Justin and Taylor Mason and sister-in-law: Teresa Cancelmo. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. The family suggests memorial contributions to Ocean City Fire Fighters Association, PO Box 593, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
