Imperatore, Mario C., - 95, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 23, 1924. He was raised in Egg Harbor City. Mario served in World War II with the Marines in the South Pacific. As well as many battles in the Philippines and the Battle of Bismarck off of Australia. Mario married the love of his life, the late Helen Imperatore. They were happily married for 60 years and raised three sons. Mario worked at Top-O-Mart in Vineland for over 30 years. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Mario played baseball until he was 40 years old. He loved to sing songs in Italian. Mario enjoyed most of all attending his sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's events. Mario is survived by his sons, Mario Imperatore (Anne Marie) of Hammonton, Joe Imperatore (Debbie) of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Gary Imperatore (Sharon) of Mays Landing; his twelve grandchildren; his fourteen great grandchildren; and his dog, Frankie. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans' Cemetery in Estell Manor. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Activity Fund, 524 N. West Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360.
