Imperiale, Michael Anthony, Sr., - 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Mike began working for Caesars Entertainment when they first opened in 1979, and was a friend to many colleagues and patrons for parts of five decades. During that time, he became a mentor to many and developed lifelong friends. He lived life to the fullest by enjoying so many of its simple pleasures; time on the water kayaking and sailing, and spending time with those he loved dearly. Mike had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Anne; his children, Michael Imperiale, Jr. and Susan Huey; their spouses Michelle Imperiale and Christopher Huey; 5 grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Dean, Grant and Natalie; and a brother, Richard. A private interment service for family and friends will take place in Philadelphia.
