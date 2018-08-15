Ingemi, Basil J. MD,, - 88, of Hopewell Township , died peacefully at his home while surrounded by his family on Sunday evening August 12, 2018. Dr. Ingemi, who was a longtime orthopedist, is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (nee Hauck) Ingemi, three children, Basil J. Ingemi Jr. (Quinn A.), Mark A. Ingemi (Nicole) and Carol A. Gramp (Jonathan) and six grandchildren, Isabella R., Basil J. III, Mira R., Troy, Zachary C. and Ryan E. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Friday morning August 17th at 11 o'clock. The burial with military honors will follow at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday morning from 9 until 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. For a longer version of the Dr. Ingemi's obituary please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.
