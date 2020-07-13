Ingemi , Beatrice (nee DeMarco), - 89, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born in Hammonton and was a lifelong resident. Beatrice worked as a Production Line Worker for Whitehall Labs from the opening until she retired at age 65. She is predeceased by her husband John A. Ingemi and her parents Joseph and Nancy DeMarco, Brother Anthony DeMarco, and Sister Rosemarie Romeo. Beatrice is survived by her two daughters, Betty Phelps of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ and Nancy Niceta of Hammonton, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Jonathan, Michael, Jennifer and Kendall, and Great Grandmother of, Zachary, Landon, and Andrew. Her services and burial will be private at the family convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beatrice's name to any local Animal Rescue Mission. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
