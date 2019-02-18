Ingemi, Marie, - 84, of Hammonton, passed away February 15, 2019. Marie was born in Elm and a Hammonton resident her entire life. She was a supervisor for Deer Park Baking Company and also worked for Super Fresh. Marie never never met a stranger, her heart & home were always open to family & friends who she gladly served an abundance of food & always her specialty cheese cake. Marie is predeceased by her husband Frank Ingemi. She is survived by her children Frank J. Ingemi and his wife Linda and Debi Pagano and her husband Michael, all of Hammonton. Dear grandmother of Renee, Michael Jr., Rocco, Nicholas, Jennifer and Logan and great-grandmother of Dominick and Michael, and her sisters in law Frances Solazzo, Anna DiFilippo and Jannette Hughes. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday February 22nd at 9:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Joseph Church Third & French Sts. Hammonton Burial will be private. Donations may be made to American Thyroid Association 6066 Leesburg Pike Suite 55 Falls Church, Va. 22041. (www.thyroid.org) Arrangements entrusted to Marinella Funeral Home,102 N. Third St. Hammonton. Share condolences: marinellafuneralhome.com.
