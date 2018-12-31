Ingersoll, Benjamin C., - of Wildwood, passed away beautifully in his sleep during the late hours of Christmas Day. He was the beloved son of the late Benjamin C. Ingersoll III and Eda J Ingersoll (Johnson) all of Wildwood. Mourning his death are his children: son, Joel Benjamin (Kelley) and their daughter, Lenna Elizabeth; son, Drew Richard; and the light of his life daughter, Heather Anne. He was forever grateful to their mother, Kathleen B. Ingersoll (Davis) of Allentown, PA. Surviving him are his sister, Kay Valleley (Paul) of Landsdale, PA and his dear cousin, David C. Ingersoll Jr. (Barbara) of Wildwood Crest. In addition to his immediate survivors include his stepchildren: Elijah, Steven, Nicholas, and Janelle Scull whom he cared for as his own. Janelle's son Avery will miss his "Pop-Pop." "Uncle Bennie" was affectionately known by his numerous nieces and nephews of the Valleley, Ingersoll, Davis, Ensell, Kempner, and Marcolongo families; and by the mass legion of non-relatives (and you know who you are). His education included the City of Wildwood school district, Bordentown Military Institute (class of 1965), Rider College, Atlantic Community College (class of 1971) and the McAllister Institute of Mortuary Service, NYC (class of 1973). Upon graduation he joined the Ingersoll Funeral Home as a licensed funeral director and served in that role until he found his true calling in 1985 when he was hired as a career Firefighter in the Municipal Division for the City of Wildwood after serving as a volunteer since January 1969. After retiring in 2008 he continued to honor and took immense pride in actively supporting his brotherhood of firefighters until his untimely death. Throughout his retirement he actively served as a member of the Holly Beach Volunteer Fire Company of which he was elected president for several years. His life of service to the country included his enlistment in the U.S. Army (1966-1968) having served his tour of duty on the DMZ of Korea and attained the rank of Sergeant E-5. Service to his community of Wildwood included: The Board of Education of Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, Greater Wildwood Little League, American Legion, Warrior 50 Club, Rotary Club. He treasured working at Smitty's Parking Lot during the summer season. "BCI" loved sports. And sports consumed his off time. He was a devoted fan of Philadelphia sports teams and most especially the Phillies. In his mind, "the MLB network was the greatest idea created by the human race." Attending Wildwood High School boys and girls basketball games gave him immense joy. His quick wit, easy going attitude, infectious laugh, and ability to engage in conversation with anyone (about anything) will be forever remembered by those fortunate enough to be in his presence. His children wish to extend their sincerest and immeasurable gratitude for the overwhelming love, support, and comfort during this deeply sad time, particularly all members of the Wildwood Fire Department, family, and close friends, as well as the entire Wildwood community. His heart and soul will forever reside in Wildwood, a place he deeply cherished. Services will be held on:Thursday January 3rd , 2019 at St. Ann's Church Maple & Atlantic Avenues Wildwood, NJ. Calling hours: 9:00 am 10:30 am Service to follow at 11:00 am Internment at Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to:Wildwood FMBA Local #50, P.O. Box 1437, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
