Ingersoll-Lee, Cecile (Fiorillo), - 78, Cecile Ingersoll Lee (Fiorillo) passed away peacefully in her Summerville, South Carolina home on April 2, 2019, after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Tony and Helen Fiorillo, her sister Lois Winemiller, and her granddaughter Rebecca Martyn. She is survived by her brother, Michael Fiorillo, her niece, Carole Bridges, her children, Diane Moore, Steven Ingersoll, Suzanne Martyn, Kelly Snyder, and Victoria Burrington, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Formally of Linwood, NJ, Cecile worked for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind for over 30 years and was loved for her hard work, integrity, and kindness. Blessed with a generous heart, she went out of her way to help others, and consistently donated to dozens of charities. Her compassion for animals was extraordinary and she held the nickname of "St Francis of Cecile". A celebration of life will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, on Saturday, April 20th. Visitation from 1-2 pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite animal rescue or shelter in Cecile's name. Condolences can be left for the family at www.Adams-Perfect.com
