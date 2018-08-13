Ingram, George H. III, - a talented chef whose culinary skills were put to use at restaurants in California, Arizona, and New Jersey, died August 3 after a courageous, three-year battle with cancer. He was 49 and lived in Cherry Hill, NJ. Before illness curtailed his work, George had cooked at such Cherry Hill restaurants as Seasons 52, Vitarelli's, and the former La Campagne. Born in Philadelphia, he moved to Chino, California, in 1976. After graduation from high school, he received an Associate in Culinary Skills degree from Chaffey Community College in Alta Loma, CA. George volunteered his services on numerous occasions as a personal chef at charity events for such organizations as United Way, the Red Cross, the Hospice of Arizona, and the FOP of Cherry Hill. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and crab at the Jersey shore. He is survived by his wife, Angela (nee Carmody); a son, George H. Ingram IV, of Lake Havasu City AZ; mother Charlotte Hansen (nee Behlau), of Cherry Hill; father George H. Ingram, Jr., and Patricia Staub, of Ocean City, NJ; sister Pamela Ingram Walsh, of Cherry Hill; brother John Hansen, of Cherry Hill; niece Rachael Walsh, of Cherry Hill; and a large, loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 16, at 11 am at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1 Winchester Court, Tabernacle, NJ 08088. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit schetterfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.