Ingram, Mildred Loraine, - 63, of Egg Harbor City, departed this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at ARMC, City Campus. She was born in Hammonton and had resided in this area all of her life. Surviving are two brothers, George Edward and Kevin; a sister, Loraine Rice and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held 11 AM Monday, May 13, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Pittsburg Ave. and Old Mays Landing Rd, Egg Harbor, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial in Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
