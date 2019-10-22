Inman, Mildred (nee Nicholes) , - 94, of Northfield, formerly of Linwood for 58 years, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 15th. Mildred was born on March 14, 1925 to Blanche (Wichis) and George G. Nicholes. She was married to Ralph B. Inman in 1944 and spent 64 wonderful years with him. Mildred graduated from Ocean City High School where she was a member of The National Honor Society. She was a cook at Crestlea Park School in Linwood in the late 1940's. Mildred also worked at Spencer Gifts and First National Bank in Pleasantville. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Bartman and her son, Ralph Edward. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Sharon Inman; grandchildren, Daniel Inman of Williamstown, Traci Signer of Somers Point, Craig (Julie) Inman of Florida and Susie Inman of Erial; as well as 12 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10-11am with an 11am service at Central United Methodist Church on Shore Road in Linwood. Burial will immediately follow at Friends Central Cemetery. Services entrusted to and online condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com
