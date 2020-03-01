Insogna, Roseann R., - 73, of Ocean City, NJ passed away Tuesday, February 25, with her loving husband by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was a graduate of St. Maria Goretti High School. She was predeceased by her parents: William Carl and Adeline (nee Serubo) Hester, sisters: Carolyn Hester and Luradine Thomas. Surviving are her loving Husband: Ronald, son: Gary McDonnell, two grandchildren: Mary Kate and Michael McDonnell, brother: William (Barbara) Hester, sister: Ora Mae (Thomas) Carroll, many nieces and nephews, sisters in law: Marlene (David) Fackler, Lorraine (Brian) Connor. A Memorial Mass will be offered March 7, 2020 at 11 O'clock from St. Frances Cabrini Church of St. Damien Parish, Second Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:15 until 10:45am. Burial will be offered privately. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
