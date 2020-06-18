Iorio, Stella, - 85, of Newtown, formerly of Lawrenceville died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Brookdale Northampton, Richboro, PA. Born in Atlantic City, Stella resided in Trenton for 14 years and then became a resident of Lawrenceville for 45 years before moving to Richboro in 2015. She was a longtime parishioner at The Church of St. Ann. Some of her hobbies included baking, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Stella was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed. Daughter of the late Louis and Marion Alegona Patermo, wife of the late Dominick A. Iorio, Ph.D., sister of the late Anthony (Irene) Patermo, Peter (Mary) Patermo and Joseph Patermo, Carmela (Joseph) Gitto , Marie (Frank) Mangano and Rose (Vincent) Giannantonio; Stella is survived by her son Stephen (Gloria) Iorio; her daughter Michele (Edward) Oudenne; her grandchildren, Ashley (Jerremy) Adams, Danielle (Paul) Nickerson, Ryan Oudenne, Blake Iorio, Michael Oudenne, Keith (Corina) Black, Ian (Katie) Black; her great grandchildren Jason Adams, Colin and Cole Black; her sisters Rita Costanzo and her husband Frank; her brothers-in-law, Christopher (Olive) Iorio, and Louis (Vera) Iorio; her sisters-in-law Elaine Patermo, Mary Koch and Dorothy Iorio; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to gathering restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Stella's name made be made to the Dominick A. Iorio, Ph.D. Scholarship Fund at Rider University 2083 Lawrenceville Road Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. To offer a condolence to the family, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ.
