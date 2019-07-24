Ireland, David Carlton, Sr., - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, PA to the late Harvey T. and Reba E. (Hardy) Ireland shortly after his family moved to Steelmanville, NJ, where he attended Egg Harbor Township Schools. Dave married his high school sweetheart, Jan Smith on September 2nd, at Linwood Community Church. Together they created a loving home in Scullville and raised three children. As a young man, he started his long-time career as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Tony Canale Construction, then later on working for Iaconnelli Contracting and Varvaro Site Contractor. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jan (Smith) Ireland, daughters, Patti Ireland Long (Bob) of Glassboro and Karen Perla (Chris) of Bargaintown, two granddaughters, Megan Long and Lily Perla and faithful companion, Buddy. Siblings, Betty Henry of Mays Landing, Lewis Ireland (Billie), Thomas Ireland, Robert Ireland, Margaret Ireland (Mary) all of Egg Harbor Township, and Michael Ireland (Tim) of Mays Landing along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his son, David C. Ireland Jr.; brothers, Harvey C. Ireland Sr., and Leon R. Ireland. Dave was a Ford car enthusiast, owning many Fords over the years; he could be seen cruising around town, at car shows and parades in his 1930 Ford Model A pickup truck and his 1966 Ford Mustang. Everyone knows the little greenhouse that Dave built, that grew into a loving home for his family. Over the years his projects included his garage, a backyard patio, and vegetable garden. If you wanted it done right, you came to Dave and it was built to last. He would do without to make sure his family had all they needed first. When not working on a home project, he loved to relax in his outdoor swing or his recliner with his dog, Buddy watching TV. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10-12pm with a service beginning at 12 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial to be held at Zion Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to the Shore Medical Center Foundation, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, New Jersey 08221. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
