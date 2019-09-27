Ireland, Edward, Sr., - 35, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on September 23, 2019. Ed was born on June 27, 1984 in Somers Point NJ. Ed was an animal lover, prankster, family clown, and a fierce defender of everyone who he considered family. He had a unique set of skills that varied from riding a unicycle to Mc Gyvering everything. He was the kind of guy you wanted in your corner, once he was, he always had your back. You never had to wonder where you stood with him, he was never afraid to let you know. Ed is predeceased by his father Albert Ireland Sr. He is survived by his mother Joni Ireland, brother AJ Ireland and wife Angie, sister Gina Ireland, his children Eddie Jr, Eliza, and Damean. He also leaves behind his best friends Dave Keeth and family, Brian "Kirby" Schultz and family, along with other family and countless friends. He is also survived by the five people and their families whose lives he saved by his selfless organ donation. Words can't express how loved he is and how much he will be missed. A memorial service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1659 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 on Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 at 3PM with a gathering of friends at the funeral home from 1PM- 3PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
