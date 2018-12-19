Irwin, John Harold, - 71, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 16, 2018 after a long battle with complications from throat cancer. Born in Pleasantville to Clyde and Helen Irwin of Bayview Avenue in October of 1947, number 7 of 15 children. Graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1965 and enlisting in the Navy at 17 years old. While serving in the U.S. Navy as a radioman 3rd class during the Vietnam War, he toured the Mediterranean Sea on a Destroyer. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, John went on to graduate from Stockton College with a degree in Environmental Studies. He retired from a career as a warehouse manager at Atlantic Plastic Containers of Egg Harbor Township in 1996. He loved fishing, playing darts, doing sudoku and crossword puzzles, holding babies and working with his hands. John was an avid environmentalist and ecologist. He enjoyed laughing with family and friends and watching movies on TBS and TCM. We would like to extend thanks to our extended family who were able to call, help and visit during the final days and hours. Survivors include: Wife Jane, 3 children John (wife Katherine), Julie and Jorge (wife Sarah) and 5 grandchildren, Cara, Julien, Mia, Preston and Joshua. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather who loved his family. He was a good man. Services to be held at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Ave Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 at 11am on Saturday, December 22. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Atlanticare Hospice. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
