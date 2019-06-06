Isaac, Charlie Celester "Mr. Ike", - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this life on June 1, 2019. He was born April 11,1948, to the late Ruth E. (Harris) and Ernest Isaac in Pinehurst, NC. Charlie worked at Belrose Galleries, located on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City for twenty years. He is survived by: his wife, Cecilia Gregory Isaac, daughters, Wanda and Charlynn Isaac, Rosa Duncan, Tonya Spellman and Eugenia Krider; his only son, Ike Isaac; stepchildren, Chanese DuPont, John and William Gray; brothers, George Isaac, Sherman and Charles Harris; sisters, Clidie Goodwin, Ann Ivory and Geraldine Stanford; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM June 8, 2019, at Lighthouse Community Church, 1311 South Main Street, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Arrangements Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
