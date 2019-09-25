Isenberg, Rosamond, - of Ventnor, passed away on September 24th. She is survived by her children, Debra (Steven) Kass, Steve (Lisa) Isenberg, and Jodi Isenberg, grandchildren, Jared, and Lindsay Kass, Joshua (Judith), Alexis, and Samantha Isenberg, siblings, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 26 at 11:30 am at Congregation Beth Israel 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
