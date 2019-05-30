Ishee, William Davis, Sr., - of Nesco, passed away in on May 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He graduated from Hammonton High School. After high school, Davis joined the US Navy. He worked for the Carpenters Union and was the Nesco Trading Post Owner. Davis believed in working hard and doing his best as a father to ensure a good life for his family. He loved his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his siblings, Clarence Ishee, James Ishee, Julian Ishee, and Vivian Provost and Charlene Ishee. Davis is survived by his children, William Ishee Jr., Nicolas Ishee and Anne Ishee; and his brother, Floyd Ishee. A gathering will be held on Saturday, June 1st from 11:00 to 1:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
