Isles, Betty Ann, - 77, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday afternoon May 5, 2020, at home after being in failing health. Betty Ann was born & raised in Philadelphia where she was a longtime resident prior to moving to Lawnside and eventually to Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Devlin) & Bernard Skerrett. Before retiring, Betty Ann was employed as a secretary for I.N.A. and Cigna Insurance Co. both in Philadelphia. As a young adult she enjoyed modern Jazz dancing and was an original member of the famed Joan Myers Philadelphia Dance Company, Philadanco. Betty enjoyed travel, crafts, working with children & being a 2nd Mom to all the neighborhood kids and her children's friends specifically Reece Caldwell, Gary and Patty Orlic, and Tammy Vaughn. Her life was devoted to her children & family. Betty Ann is survived by her children; Angela Rodriquez, Fontaine Christopher Isles (wife Judith), Bethany Dunlap (husband Irvin) and Dana Isles. 5 grandchildren; Gabriele, Christopher, Dayne, Devon & Donavan. 3 great-grandchildren; Kayden, Kamron & Lila, 1 brother; Gregory Skerrett. A private family funeral service was conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial at the Malaga Cemetery in Malaga NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
