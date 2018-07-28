Iuliucci, Paul Philip, - 82, of Hammonton, lost his battle with Glioblastoma on July 25, 2018. Born on November 1st, 1935, Paul was a graduate of Hammonton High School Class of 1954 and served in the Navy reserve. Paul was a friend to everyone. He never knew what the word enemy meant because he never had one. Always ready to lend a hand with a smile that would light up the sky. Paul worked for A& P STORES for 31 years holding various positions such as Dairy Manager, Grocery Manager and Produce Manager. When the local A & P store closed he held the position of parts manager for the State of NJ, Hammonton motor pool for 5 years finally retiring from the South Jersey Transportation Authority after 9 years of service Paul was a Charter member of the Hammonton Sons of Italy Giuseppe Garibaldi Lodge #1658, where he earned the nickname "Pauley Peanuts." He served as a club officer and the Chairperson of the local chapter of the "Cooley's Anemia Foundation." He also served as a past secretary of the Hammonton Lions Club and was a member of the Inskip Antlers Gun Club. His hobbies were playing pool, hunting, and cooking. He loved to dance and always put on a show at weddings, reunions and get togethers. Wherever there was big band and 50 music Paul was on the dance floor. Paul is predeceased by his parents Phillip and Elvira [Valentino] Iuliucci, Mother and Father in law Antonio and Jennie M. Tomasello, brother in law, Thomas Kramer and uncle in law, Anthony Mino. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann [Tomasello], daughter, Michele, grandchildren, Dylan, and Paige. His grandchildren became the very reason for his existence. His love and devotion to them knew no bounds. Paul is also survived by his sister Dolores [Iuliucci] Kramer, brother in law, Tony Tomasello Sr., sister in law, Kathy [Kelly] Tomasello, son in law, Doug Souder, nephew, Tony Tomasello Jr. [Margarite], niece, Gina [Tomasello] Morris and great-nieces: Maddy and Sarah Tomasello and Sydni Morris. He is also survived by two Aunts from the Valentino family and many cousins from both the Iuliucci and Valentino families and many close friends who never left his side during the most difficult of times during his illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 30, 2018, at 6 PM in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 3rd and French St, Hammonton, NJ, where a visitation will begin at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the Sons of Italy Cooley Anemia Foundation National Office, 330 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, or to the local Sons of Italy Scholarship Fund, 427 N. 3rd Street, Hammonton, N.J.0037. For condolences please visit www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
