Iwaskiewicz, Clare A. (Nee Ravenkamp), - 67, of Palermo, NJ passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was formerly of Ridgely, MD, moving to Palermo, NJ 17 years ago. She worked in the Delicatessen at Tri-Me Warehouse Foods in Ridgely, MD. Surviving are a daughter, Nicole M. Magill (John) of Bridgeville, DE, two sons, Richard D. Iwaskiewicz and Patrick J. Iwaskiewicz (Meagan) all of Frederica, DE, five grandchildren, David, Courtney, Richard, Taylor, Andrew, one great grandchild, Nathan, a sister, Alice Griffin of Langhorne, PA, and three brothers, Edward Ravenkamp of Atco, NJ, Michael Ravenkamp of Cherry Hill, NJ, William Ravenkamp of Cape May Court House, NJ. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Friday, September 20th at 11 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial is private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
