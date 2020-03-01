Jackson, Alma Lee, - 90, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Staunton, VA to the late Joseph and Bertha Roach Martin, she was a lifelong resident here and a member of St. Stephen's AME Church. She worked for CARA, Cape Legal Services, and Bell Telephone. She enjoyed listening to music and watching game shows and legal shows. Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughters, Gloria Martin Jackson, Gwendolyn Jackson, and Deborah Jackson; her sister, Janet Burney; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jackson; and her daughter, Juanita Davis. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
2209 Route 9 South
Whitesboro, NJ 08252
11:00AM
2209 Route 9 South
Whitesboro, NJ 08252
