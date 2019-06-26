Jackson, Andrew Avan "Bam", - 53, of Fort Lauderdale, FL formerly of Woodbine NJ, the son of the Late Phillip L. Jackson, Sr., and Addie B. Steward-Taylor passed peacefully on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Andrew leaves to cherish his memory: a daughter Shonda Jackson of Richmond, IN; a son Anthony Harris (Nikki) of Raleigh, NC, a grandson Mekhi Schmader, Richmond, IN; mother, Mrs. Addie B. Taylor, Woodbine, NJ; Siblings: Phillip L. Jackson, Jr., Woodbine, NJ; Orchid A. Jackson, Millville, NJ; Vernon I. Jackson, Woodbine, NJ, Kenneth A. Jackson, Las Vegas, NV; Step-siblings: Carl Taylor Sr., Washington, DC; Ronald Taylor, Pleasantville, NJ and Sandra Taylor, of Washington, DC; Ms. Valerie Goldsboro, a loving and devoted companion of Millville, NJ. Viewing will be Friday, June 28, 2019, from 11 AM to 12:00 Noon at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service be at 12:45 PM at the Woodbine Cemetery, Steelmantown, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

