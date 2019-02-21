Jackson, Bruce O, - 82, of Northfield, NJ, ascended peacefully to the Lord Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born in Atlantic City, on August 14th, 1936. Bruce was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was an excellent example of an honorable man who was a pillar of his church and community. He represents a strong foundation to his family and friends. He had a passion for; his faith, choir, golf and traveling the world. Predeceased by his parents; father Milton Jackson, mother Anna (Brandt) and brother Milton Jackson. He is survived by the love of his life Joanne (Montanaro) who he was happily married to for 60 years, and sons Ronald, Roger, and John (Maria DePhillips). He was a loving grandfather to Morgan (Matthew Sorg) and Julia Rose. He is survived by his loving sister Charlotte and many loving nieces & nephews who are cherished members of his family. His family was his life. Bruce served 4 years in the U.S Navy, his first career job was with Wheaton Plastics in Mays Landing, NJ. He worked 28 years for Johns Manville Fiberglass Insulation as a process technician, then retired. He spent the next 29 years at Sams Club where he was remembered for welcoming customers with a happy smile and many pins on his vest. He was as a longtime member of the Brigantine Golf Association (BGA), active member of the OC Senior golf league. One of Bruce's favorite times to shine was his participation in the G&G Cup Golf tournament held annually in Delray Beach, Florida. Bruce was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles Fan, #gobirds. He had passion for singing and was past president of the St. Bernadette's Adult Choir for many years, and most recently active in the Angelus Chorus in Cape May Court House. He was a past Grand Knight and Charter member of the Knights of Columbus - All Saints Council #6277 and started the Colombian Squires with Sam Mazza. He was a member and past president of the Sons of Italy - Antonio Meucci Lodge #2613, and a 35 year attendee of the Men at Malvern - St. Joe's in the Hills Retreat. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, NJ on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 9:00 am-11:00 am with a funeral mass starting at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Men at Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. We would like to thank the EMT's, paramedics, and a special thanks to the ICU staff of doctors and nurses at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus, who's care and compassion was beyond anything we could have imagined. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
