Jackson, Carleton Alexander "Boo", Jr., - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus. Carleton was born February 4, 1943, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Margaret Hazel (Overby) and Carleton Alexander Jackson, Sr. Carleton was educated in the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated Atlantic City High School Class of 1962. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Carleton worked as a land surveyor for the New Jersey Department of Transportation. "Boo" as he was affectionately known enjoyed fishing and would travel just about anywhere to land "that big one". He was predeceased by: parents, Margaret and Carleton A. Jackson, Sr.; brother, Craig Jackson. He is survived by: the love of his life, Helen Ruth; children, Vincent Thornton, Vicki Thornton, Vinessa Gandy, and Valerie Smith; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 2PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 1PM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
