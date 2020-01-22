Jackson, Elaine (Malazzo, Litwak), - 73, of Calabash, Elaine Marie (Malazzo-Litwak) Jackson (73) Born in Pen Argyl, PA. Daughter of James and Lydia Malazzo. Elaine Jackson left this world on 1/ 19 /2020 surrounded by family and visited by many friends. Elaine is predeceased by her parents and brother James. She is survived by her husband, Brent, of 19 years and beloved cat, Stogie from Calabash, NC, daughter, Keri from Durham, NC and son Ken of Pleasantville, NJ. Elaine is also survived by her sister Carol, of Allentown, PA and other family members in her home state of Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Elaine worked for more than 30 years in the casino industry in Atlantic City and New York state, retiring in 2009 from Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. Elaine previously served on the Board of Trustees for the Philadelphia USO and the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Care Center. Elaine was an organizer for Coaches vs. Cancer and helped organize the largest event in the Syracuse, NY area. Elaine attended Goldy-Beacom College in Pike Creek, DE. Elaine is a certificate holder from Cornell University Hospitality Business Program. 'Ellie' to her children and people close to her, she is known for her strength of character, acceptance of others, and her commitment to putting the needs of other people ahead of her own. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at Seaside United Methodist Church in Sunset Beach, NC. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be sent to either Seaside United Methodist Church 1300 Seaside Rd SW, Sunset Beach, NC 28468 or the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick County 955 Mercy Ln SE, Bolivia, NC
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
