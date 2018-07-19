Jackson, Ivan N., - 35, of Egg Harbor City, departed this life on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Services will be held 11am Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Burial to follow in Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com
