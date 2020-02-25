Jackson, Joanne, - 80, of Northfield, NJ, joined her husband Bruce in heaven Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, on November 2, 1939. Joanne was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Anyone who knew her, felt her faith, love and support instantly. If you are a friend or family member, it is highly probable she reached out to you by phone or in person during your difficult times, that's what she did. She had a passion for; helping others, her faith, and traveling the world. Predeceased by her husband Bruce and parents; father John Montanaro, mother Florence (Malandro). She is survived by her sons Ronald, Roger, and John (Maria DePhillips). She was a loving great grandmother (Jaxon Sorg); grandmother to Morgan (Matthew Sorg) and Julia Rose Jackson; she had many loving nieces & nephews who are cherished members of her family. Naturally, as a people person, she worked as a waitress at Tull's Seafood, The Northfield Diner / Althena's. She spent countless hours volunteering at Our Lady's Residence, Villa Raffaella and St Gianna Beretta Molla Parish. She was as a longtime member of the St Gianna's Women's Sodality, Sons of Italy - Antonio Meucci Lodge #2613 and H.O.P.E. She was CCD a Teacher and Grief Counselor among others. The past year, she was heavily involved with H.O.P.E, a grief support group. This group was so important to her, she made many new friends and was tremendously grateful for their love and friendship. Her Italian heritage was evident through her love for food, game night and laughing with her family. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way, she touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, NJ on Friday, February 28th, 2020 from 9:30 am-11:00 am with a funeral mass starting at 11:00 am. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of the Immaculate Nyeri, 1100 Clematis Ave, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 attn: Sister Mary Jude. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
