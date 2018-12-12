Jackson, Lori S. (DuCote), - 55, of Atlantic City, passed away unexpectedly at AtlantiCare Regional Med Ctr. (City Division), on December 3rd, 2018, with her loving husband and daughter by her side. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ and graduated from Atlantic City High School. Lori worked for the casino industry for many years up until she became a dedicated worker for both the Atlantic City and Pleasantville school systems as a food service manager. She was very passionate about cooking and loved to feed anyone she could. She is probably in heaven right now creating menus & feeding everyone her delicious food. She was an active member of Trinity Alliance Church in Egg Harbor City, NJ. Our family, along with her church family and friends will truly miss her as we are certain that there was no one on earth exactly like her. If you were in need, she would always try to find a way to ameliorate the situation. With Lori, advice was always free and there wasn't a moment when she was not trying to help someone else. Our family is extremely devastated by our loss because our family will never be the same without her. We will carry all the memories she gave us, in our hearts forever. We may have lost someone but we know heaven gained a beautiful soul. Lori was predeceased by her parents, Thelma and Cecil DuCote, her brothers, Cecil DuCote Jr., Kevin DuCote, & Lance DuCote. Surviving are her loving husband of 22 years, Rogers Jackson, her three children, Sheena Harris, Wali Toulson & Isaiah Jackson, her sisters and brothers, Sandra Owens (Leroy), Darryl DuCote (Barbara), Mario DuCote, Cheryl Worthy (Joseph), Sarita Stroud (Lauren), Shari Olise (Mac) and her faithful K-9 companion Achilles. A visitation will be held on December 15th, from 9 to 10 AM and the celebration of Lori's life will begin at 10 AM at Trinity Alliance Church, located at 101 S. Cologne Ave. Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.
