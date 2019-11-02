Jackson, Morris (MO), - 77, of Mechanicsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 30, 1942, to Samuel and Evelyn Jackson. Morris attended school in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He worked several jobs before retiring from the Claridge Hotel Casino. Morris later moved to Richmond, Virginia. The blessing of moving to Richmond. Virginia, he met the "Bon Secours Advanced Heart Failure Center" who became family, while taking Excellent Care of him! Morris proudest moments were being role model to his grandchildren and a dedicated family man. He loved waiting outside on the front porch for his daughter and grandchildren to arrive home from work and school to hear about their day. Morris was the neighborhood lather figure, who is truly missed by everyone. His other joyful moments were watching football with his best friend I'Mir, being a loving father. Morris leaves to cherish his memories, his son Derrick Kenin (Brenda) of Pleasantville, New Jersey, his daughter Sunglera (Sunny) Powell of Richmond, Virginia, Rikkl Powell, Troy Powell. Zainab Nur'lman, Ashely Powell all of Atlantic City.New Jersey. Surviving siblings are Gloria Valentin (Benjamin) and Ronald Jackson of Atlantic City, New Jersey. His Amazing Grace. (17) grandchildren, (17) great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.at 2117 Kuehnle Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401.

