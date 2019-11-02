Jackson, Morris (MO), - 77, of Mechanicsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 30, 1942, to Samuel and Evelyn Jackson. Morris attended school in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He worked several jobs before retiring from the Claridge Hotel Casino. Morris later moved to Richmond, Virginia. The blessing of moving to Richmond. Virginia, he met the "Bon Secours Advanced Heart Failure Center" who became family, while taking Excellent Care of him! Morris proudest moments were being role model to his grandchildren and a dedicated family man. He loved waiting outside on the front porch for his daughter and grandchildren to arrive home from work and school to hear about their day. Morris was the neighborhood lather figure, who is truly missed by everyone. His other joyful moments were watching football with his best friend I'Mir, being a loving father. Morris leaves to cherish his memories, his son Derrick Kenin (Brenda) of Pleasantville, New Jersey, his daughter Sunglera (Sunny) Powell of Richmond, Virginia, Rikkl Powell, Troy Powell. Zainab Nur'lman, Ashely Powell all of Atlantic City.New Jersey. Surviving siblings are Gloria Valentin (Benjamin) and Ronald Jackson of Atlantic City, New Jersey. His Amazing Grace. (17) grandchildren, (17) great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.at 2117 Kuehnle Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401.
Most Popular
-
All eyes on Van Drew and his 'no' vote on impeachment
-
EHT school board introduces policy on transgender student rights
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Firefighters who admitted to health benefits fraud have withdrawn pension contributions
-
Colleagues remember former Rep. William Hughes as an eco-warrior, gentleman
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.