Jackson, Robert Brooks , - 97, of Greenwich, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018. He was born on July 28, 1920 in Morristown, NJ and was the son of the late Dudley Robert Jackson and the late Elizabeth May (nee Carpenter) Jackson. Mr. Jackson was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Ruth Wendell Jackson and by his son Gregg Wendell Jackson. Survivors include his daughter, Wendy Jackson Eckert, and her husband, Charles Nimson Eckert, of Blue Bell, PA; his daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Chell, of Cupertino, CA; and three grandchildren: Stephen Nimson Eckert and his wife, Kathleen Lawrence Eckert, and their children Hudson, Kenzie and Paxton of Atlanta, GA; James Brooks Eckert and his wife, Jennifer Friend Eckert, and their children Jillian and Kiera of Glen Allen, VA; and Katharine Elizabeth Eckert of New York, NY. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served for the duration of WWII in the European Theatre (Italy, France and Germany) as Private First Class in the 45th Infantry Division, 179th Infantry Regiment, Companies B and D. He participated in four amphibious landings and eight campaigns. Bob was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Prisoner of War Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and French Legion of Honor. Upon returning home from the War, Bob married Ruth Wendell, his childhood sweetheart, in 1945. He attended Rutgers University under the G.I. Bill while pursuing his career in materials handling and food distribution. He worked for Kraft Foods for 25 years and Robideau's Express as Vice President for 14 years before retiring to Greenwich, NJ. There Bob pursued his life-long interests in sailing, woodworking and American history. He carved half-hull models, read military history books extensively and worked part-time for the Bait Box at the Hancock Harbor Marina. Bob and his wife enjoyed travel including trips to Oklahoma for 45th Infantry Division reunions. In recent years, he was able to revisit the battlefields of Italy, France and Germany with his family. He was especially honored to visit Arlington National Cemetery, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii and several U.S. military cemeteries in Europe with his family where he remembered his fallen comrades. Bob will be remembered at a celebration of his life in Greenwich, NJ on a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to organizations that benefit and support veterans such as American Legion Post 0082 in Millville, NJ, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the Military Order of the Purple Heart to honor Mr. Jackson's service to the country he loved. Arrangements by Lownes Family Funeral home of Lafayette Hill PA.
