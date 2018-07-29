Jackson, Walter, - 71, of Gastonia N.C., passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Family was at his bedside. He was born in Newark N.J. and raised in McKee City N.J., son of late Minnie Lindsey and Henry Lindsey, (Biological)father Andrew Jackson). Graduating from Oak Crest High School, then joining the Army 101'st Airborne Division, Vietnam Vet. (2 tours). After discharge , he was employed by New Jersey Transit, after retiring from Tropicana Casino, then moved to Gastonia N.C. with is loving wife. Pat Jackson, Mr. Jackson leaves a dedicated, loving wife, two daughters, one son, two sisters, two brothers. He leaves to mourn seven grandchildren, six great grandchildrens and a host of nieces and nephews, family, and friends also a very close friend John Hines. Walter was the comic of the family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE, SATURDAY JUNE 23, 2018. THE GASTONIA'S POTTER HOUSE REV. PERRY HUFFSETTLER
