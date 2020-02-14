Jacobs, Arthur W., Sr., - 91, of Seaville, NJ, passed away peacefully at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ on Monday February 10, 2020 with his family by his side, reuniting him with the love of his life, Doris. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa, Arthur was an 8-year US Navy Veteran. While there, he learned the electrical trade, later becoming a licensed electrical contractor for over 25 years. In 1991, he went back to school, earning his electrical, plumbing, building, fire, and sub code licenses enabling him to become an inspector in his field. Arthur worked right up until the week he passed, performing plan review in North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest for Trinity Inspections Agency. He was a member of the NJ Association of Electrical Contractors for many years, being appointed to the NJ State Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors in 2011 where he served until resigning in 2018. Arthur enjoyed boating and fishing, possessing a captain's license for many years. He celebrated 50 years sober on March 26, 2018, through the grace of God, and was a firm believer in the Alcoholics Anonymous 12 step program. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Doris, parents Arthur H. Jacobs and Amanda Bucholski, sons in law Doug DeVaul and Kerry Adams. He is survived by his children, Deborah Landi (Charles) of Vineland, NJ, Arthur W. Jacobs Jr. of Ocean View NJ, Donna M Jacobs of Ocean View, NJ and Amanda M DeVaul of Petersburg, NJ. Also survived by his grandchildren, Austin and Andrew DeVaul, Gabrielle Jacobs-Shiffler (Billy), Derek Landi (Lindsay), Jennifer Wurcel (Isak), Christopher Landi (Sandra), and Chuck Landi (Shar). Great grandchildren, Isak, Bella, Juianna, Logan, Harrison, Cooper, Caroline, Serena, Eliza, and Summer Grace due in June. And James Schwarz whom he considered family for the past 10 years. Arthur will be missed by his family and by all those who have been blessed to have spent time with him. He loved unconditionally and would do anything for anybody if they were in need. His Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday morning, February 18th at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9 am until 10:45 am. Burial will follow mass in Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Mays Landing man arrested on child pornography charges
-
Former Pleasantville principal sentenced on child porn charges
-
Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.