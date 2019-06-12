Jacobs, Lois E., - 86, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Lois served as a nurse at several North Jersey hospitals for over 40 years, retiring as Nurse Administrator for the Respiratory Rehab Department at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ. She was a member of the Red Hats Society in Jenson Beach, FL, and a committed member of the South Jersey Quilts of Valor and Cape Island Quilters. Lois was also an active member of the United Methodist Church of Cape May, and a loving and proud grandmother to 5 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert (2016). Lois is survived by her children Marion Parsons (Robert), Susan Denecke, Elizabeth Sork (Frank), Roberta Scoblick (Jerry), and grandchildren Christopher Denecke, Jared Sork, Danny Sork, Jake Scoblick and Kayla Scoblick. A memorial service for Lois will be held at 12noon on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Cape May, 635 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ; family and friends may call one hour prior to service from 11am 12noon. Interment will be privately held. Memorial donations can be made to South Jersey Quilts of Valor, "SJQOV", 27 Watkins Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096 or United Methodist Church of Cape May, PO Box 472, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
