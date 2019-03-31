Jacobson, Irving, - 88, of Cape May, New Jersey, formerly of Reading, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Cape Regional Hospital, Cape May, New Jersey. He was the husband of Sarah (Lewis) Jacobson. Born in New York City, Mr. Jacobson was the son of the late Jack and Yetta (Gertler) Jacobson. He was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School and received his bachelor's degree in Music Education from West Chester University in 1952 and his master's degree from Columbia University in 1957. He was a former member of Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood, New Jersey and was involved in the annual Cape May Jazz Festival. Mr. Jacobson was a band director for Lehighton School District for 6 years and for the Rose Tree Media School District in Media for 26 years, retiring in 1985. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Mark Jacobson, husband of Molly Jacobson of Hummelstown, PA and daughter Jackie Longnecker, wife of Parke Longnecker of Exton, PA and granddaughters Ashley and Amanda Jacobson and Jodie Longnecker. Mr. Jacobson is also survived by his niece Rachel Jacobson and nephew Jacque Jacobson, husband of Jenny Jacobson. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 in memory of Mr. Irving Jacobson. Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
