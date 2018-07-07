JACOBUS, John C. "Jack", - 82, of North Cape May, passed away on July 5, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Maryann. Loving father of Andreanna Jacobus and John W. Jacobus. Brother of Karen McTaggart, Carl (and Linda) Kohler and the late William Jacobus. Grandfather of Rylan, Michael and Logan. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
