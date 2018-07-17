Jacobus, Richard C, - 75, of Hammonton, was reunited with his late wife Maryann (7/11/04) on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The only child of the late Ann and Clayton Jacobus, Rich often said his parents treated him so well he wished he had been an orphan! He completed his formal education in Indiana and resided in Princeton until moving to Hammonton in 2003. Rich was a former member of the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church of Princeton. He retired from The Prudential at age 55 and enjoyed many interests and vocations throughout his life, including disc jockey, rock drummer, club manager, lending specialist, classic car broker, auto parts supplier, insurance consultant and political operative. He was a past member of NADA and National Cadillac Club and a current member of the National DeSoto Club as well as the Rolls Royce Owners Club. Rich traced his Dutch ancestry in the USA back to 1654. As per his wishes there was no viewing and no formal funeral service. Interment in Cranbury, NJ. As Rich always said "No one likes to go to a funeral and you can never find a good place to park"! Rich touched the lives of many people and will be deeply missed and never forgotten by many dear friends. Arrangements were under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
