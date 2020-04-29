Jacobus, Ronald, - 81, of Galloway, NJ passed away at home on April 27, 2020, after a courageous fight against COVID 19 and underlying conditions. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth; his son, Jeffrey Jacobus; his daughter, Jennifer Jacobus; his granddaughter, Allison Elizabeth Jacobus; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Ronald is predeceased by his infant son, Russel Jacobus; his brother, Russel Jacobus; his sister, Joan Murray; and his parents, Helen and Russel Jacobus. Born in Orange, NJ, Ronald spent his youth in Verona, NJ and Point Pleasant, NJ. Ronald was proud of his service roots in the US Navy, followed by an early career with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. He then spent 10 years as Director of Nursing in Rutland, VT, and retired after 20 years as VP of Nursing at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, PA. Ronald was grateful for the lifelong friends and connections he made and kept through the years. Ronald enjoyed his retirement years spending time with family and friends, especially the "Ventnor Crew", traveling, playing golf, and visiting his favorite local restaurants in Galloway and Brigantine with his wife by his side every step of the way. Family and friends knew Uncle Ronnie as a master story teller, with a quick wit, who had a flare for the dramatic. He was also a bit of a bionic man, overcoming many health issues over the years. His final passing was wrapped in a cultural story with the whole world grieving the loss of too many lives. Ronald, you will be truly missed. With concern for his family and friends' health and safety during this crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 (www.heart.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
