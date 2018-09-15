JAMES BRANCH, ELIZABETH, - 89, of PLEASANTVILLE, Departed this life on September 12th, 2018. She was very devoted to her family and was an excellent Homemaker. Elizabeth is survived by: her loving Son, Arthur Glover Branch of Atlantic City, NJ; and many Nieces, Nephews and other loving family. Spread your wings and fly, you are our butterfly. A HomeGoing Service of Love will be held on Monday ~ September 17th, 2018 at 11:00am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing will be held from 9:00am - 11:00am. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC (609-344-1131).
