James, Eris "Skippy", - 92, of Linwood, quietly departed this life on Friday, August 24, 2018. She was born in Findlay, Ohio to the late Walter and Leola Elsea. Skippy became an R.N. in 1946 and joined the U.S. Army attaining the rank of 2nd Lt. She left the Army upon marrying William James, an Army/Air Force pilot. Together they traveled the country, stationed in many areas that provided countless fond memories. In 1964 they settled in Linwood. Lt. Col. James (ret.) predeceased Skippy in 1977. Skippy leaves two sons; William of Milmay and Daniel (Terry) of Lower Bank, as well as devoted and faithful chosen family, Joan & Ron Ralston of Linwood. Skippy was blessed perpetually with countless friends whom she always considered family. After moving to Linwood Skippy began a nursing career at Shore Memorial Hospital which lasted almost 35 years, many of them spent running the OB/GYN clinic, a job that she adored. She often laughed that she helped to "birth" about half the local population! She will be eternally remembered for her beautiful crochet work, angel food cakes, oatmeal cookies, love of grey horses, and open invitation to holiday meals. But Skippy will remain most closely in our hearts and memories for her sincere, kind interest in & her generosity towards everyone whom she knew. Acquaintances quickly became friends who soon became family who remained special to her forever. Aside from her parents, Skippy is predeceased by a brother and a sister both from Ohio, survived by a niece and a nephew. The family would like to acknowledge their gratitude to Skippy's caregiver Rosamont and the staff at Visiting Angels & Holy Redeemer for their support during the last two years. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 10 AM 12 noon at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Rd, Northfield. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the Funeral Home. Interment at Lower Bank Cemetery, Lower Bank. In lieu of flowers and to honor Skippy's gift of generosity, the family requests that donations to a charity of your choice in her name, thus continuing to share her memory with all. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.