James, Helen E., - 86, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019, after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Helen, 'Honey' to family and friends, was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ, but lived in Linwood and Northfield with her husband Jesse and their children, before moving to Galloway, where she resided for the last 31 years. Helen started working at an early age on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Planters Peanuts, and held a variety of jobs throughout the years. She was the owner of Bee Jay's Sub Shop first in Northfield and then in Linwood; and she was co-owner of the Liberty Beer Garden in Egg Harbor City. Helen also worked at different locations for the Atlantic City Electric Company, finally retiring from T&D training at their Egg Harbor Twp. center. Anyone who knew Helen rarely saw her without her coffee cup in hand or a warm smile on her face. Her love for cooking and for taking care of everybody around her really came through during the many family functions that she so gracefully hosted, and the many delicious meals that she prepared, from her famous meatballs to her incredible macaroni and cheese. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and James Leeds; her sister, Joan Williams; and by her husband of 52 years and love of her life, Jesse S. James. She is survived by her children, Barry James (Mary Jean) of Little Egg Harbor, Debbie Nemetz (Joseph) of Devon, PA, Jesse R. James (Sara) of Galloway, and Stacey Mohr (Philip) of Egg Harbor City; her daughter-in-law Carol Jeter of Hammonton; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 10 AM to 11 AM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, immediately followed by a service at 11 AM. Burial will take place afterward at the Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen's name to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate, to help the fight against this terrible disease; or to her daughter's cause at Main Line Meals on Wheels, 60 Surrey Way, Devon, PA-19333. Arrangements by Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon (609) 641-0071. Online condolences, may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
