James, Robert Lee Sr., - 88, of Buena, Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, August 17, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Bob was born in Irvington New Jersey on May 19, 1930. He was one of four children born to William C. and Hazel James. Bob attended and graduated from Rumson High School. Bob worked in the banking industry for most of his professional career and retired in 1990 from Sun National Bank. Bob also was active in politics in Buena Vista Township. He served as the Recreation Commissioner from 1977 to 1999. He was an elected official serving on the Buena Vista Township Committee for two terms in 1983 to 1988 and 1994 to 1999. Bob contributed to various committees in the township including the Economic Development, Local Assistance, Martin Luther King Center, and Personnel Committees. He was an advocate for our parks in the township, creating the Summer Concert Series in the Michael Debbi Park for the township residents. Bob served his community through the Buena Vista Men's Softball League, Richland Volunteer Fire Company, a Lector at St. Joseph's Church, and a supporter of St. Augustine Prep and Buena Braves Athletic Association. In retirement, Bob and his beloved wife Clare chased the sun and beach between their homes in Ocean City, New Jersey and Boynton Beach Florida. Bob was an avid sports fan. Bob was a loving husband, very proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather whom enjoyed life to its fullest with his family. He loved Sunday dinners surrounded by his family, going to the beach, and watching basketball games at St. Augustine Prep. He was married to the love of his life, Clare (Houlihan) James for over 53 years. Together they raised four children, Mariclare James of Richland, Robert L. James Jr. (Sharon) of Minotola, Kathryn James Lipcan (Michael) of Branford CT, Suzi James Wescott (Steve) of Buena; his sister, Ann James Feltner, Simpsonville, South Carolina; 8 grandchilden, Melissa A. Stavoli, Amanda K. Moratelli (Adam), Jennifer M. Stavoli, Sarah E. Stavoli (Dan), Robert L. James III (Katrina), Courtney A. James, Brendan J. Wescott and Josephine Q. Lipcan and 3 great-grandchildren, Brycen Vincent Blough, Alannah Ann Gribble, and Hunter Vaughn Blough. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 10am to 12:00pm at the Chapel of the Daughters of Mercy, 1009 North Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344. A Mass of Christian Burial at the Chapel will immediately follow at 12:30pm. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Union Road, East Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions may be made to St. Augustine Prep or the Daughters of Mercy in Bob's memory. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
